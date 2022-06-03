Three teens charged with traffic and property-related offences

Three teens have been charged following investigations into traffic and property-related offences in the Hunter region.
Operation Mongoose was established in April 2022 to investigate property offences, break and enters, and vehicle thefts throughout the Oxley and Port Stephens/ Hunter Valley Police Districts.
About 10pm last night (Thursday 2 June 2022), two teenage girls entered a home on Carandotta Street, Mayfield, and allegedly stole a BMW hatchback.
Just before midnight, officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle travelling west on Raymond Terrace Road, Woodberry. When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, however due to safety concerns, it was terminated near East Maitland.
A short time later, the vehicle was located abandoned on Melbourne Street, East Maitland. With the assistance of the Dog Unit, the two 15-year-old girls were arrested in a nearby property.
The first teenage girl was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal in company, and carried in conveyance without consent of owner.
The second teenage girl was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.
Additionally, about 2:50am this morning (Friday, June 3), officers attended a home on Gostwich Avenue, Woodberry, and arrested a 14-year-old boy before being taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
He subsequently charged with aggravated break and enter, take and drive conveyance, larceny, enter vehicle without consent of owner, enter prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
All three teens were refused bail to appear before a children's court today (Friday 3 June 2022).
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
