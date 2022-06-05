Severe weather warning issued for Maitland and the Hunter

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and State Emergency Service Hunter have issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds across Maitland and the wider Hunter region.
The warning was issued at 4:39 am Monday, 6 June
Damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of 90 km/h extending eastwards of the ranges to the coast, including the Sydney coast.
NSW SES advise:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am Monday.
A series of troughs will cross southeastern Australia early this week, bringing cold and blustery conditions to much of the state.
Generally settled weather conditions are expected from the mid week apart from some lingering showers about western slopes as a strong high pressure system southwest of the Bight extends a ridge towards northern Australia the BOM has advised.
Full details can be obtained at http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDN21037.shtml
