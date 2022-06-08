Coalfields teams to take on state's best

Maitland, Kurri Kurri and Cessnock representative teams will take on the state's best at the Netball NSW Senior State Titles at Campbelltown over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
In a contest of not only skill but fitness and stamina, teams in 15s, 17s and opens will play up to 19 games of 20 minutes each over the three days.
Advertisement
Maitland's opens and 17s teams will be playing in the Division 1 Champions against the best associations from across Sydney as well as local rivals Newcastle and Gosford.
In other news
The 15s team will be joined by Cessnock in Division 2 in their first foray into state competition for many of the players since under-12s because of COVID restrictions.
Cessnock and Kurri Kurri will both compete in 17s Division 2 and Kurri Kurri's open team is in Division 2.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennet said it was an exciting challenge for the open and 17s teams competing in the Champions Division but she expected both to acquit themselves very well.
Bennett said the 17s team earned promotion to Champions Division after finishing second in Division 2 last year.
"They worked really hard together to achieve some great results. This year most of the team will be 16 or younger at the bottom end of the age group but we are expecting them to do well and finish mid-table," she said.
"The opens is a really good blend of younger players and more experienced players such as Karlee Grayson who is also assistant coach to her sister Kellyann Huggins."
Grayson is joined by Maitland Pickers teammates Hannah Fox, Grace Constable and Jess Mossman, while top-two rivals The George Tavern are represented by Jade Hafey and Abbey Morgan. Other members of the team are Molly Young, Sophie Murdoch, Meg Haylen, Charlotte Cox and Sophie Hickling.
Bennett said it was particularly exciting for the 15s team as none of them have had the opportunity over the past two years to play at state carnivals.
Cessnock Netball rep co-ordinator Erin Fairlie said the under-15s won promotion last season and will be playing in 17s Division 2 this season which will be a big challenge for them.
Five of the 17s team are turning 15 this year but despite being a young side Fairlie expects them to do well.
Maitland open: Jade Hafey, Molly Young, Jess Mossman, Karlee Grayson, Grace Constable, Hannah Fox, Meg Haylen, Sophie Murdoch, Abbey Morgan, Charlotte Cox, Sophie Hickling. Coach: Kellyann Huggins, Asst Coach: Karlee Grayson, Manager: Karen Robertson
Maitland 17s: Taleah Dodd, Erin Hollier, Imogen Meissner, Faith Percival, Charlotte Reinecke, Tahni Sunerton, Bella Tanzer, Shae McBeath, Sharlotte Mate, Ava Murdoch. Coach: Kim Starkey, Asst Coach: Kiona Sunerton, Manager: Linda Gabriel
Maitland 15s: Leah Barton, Mia Chapman, Bridget Clarke, Jada Fraser, Chloe McLellan, Rihanna Quinn, Lucy Robinson, Ellie Stacey, Issabelle Trichlin, Coach: Sharyn Ryan, Asst Coach: Emma Welsh
Advertisement
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.