Coalfields teams to take on state's best

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:16am, first published 1:30am
Maitland, Kurri Kurri and Cessnock representative teams will take on the state's best at the Netball NSW Senior State Titles at Campbelltown over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

