The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

June long weekend: Fishing Point driver caught speeding more than 45 kilometres over the speed limit fined at long weekend near Rathmines

Madeline Link
Nick Bielby
By Madeline Link, and Nick Bielby
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A YOUNG man from Fishing Point clocked going more than 45 kilometres over the speed limit told officers he was "running late for work".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Nick Bielby

Nick Bielby

Journalist

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.