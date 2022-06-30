It's set to be a night of elegance on Saturday, October 15 at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley when Mai-Wel hold their 10th annual gala ball.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, which celebrates 60 years of Mai-Wel supporting people in the Hunter.
Advertisement
This year, Mai-Wel are offering subsidised tickets for anyone with an NDIS plan and one support, to make sure the event is inclusive and accessible for everyone to enjoy.
General admission tickets are $185 and the subsidised tickets are $50.
In the news:
Tickets include a three-course meal, refreshments and live entertainment, with plenty of opportunities to dance the night away and further fundraising options.
The gala ball is Mai-Wel's biggest fundraising event of the year, and money raised will go towards helping them provide their services.
Lynne Graham, CEO of Mai-Wel, said she is thrilled to bring the much anticipated ball back to the community.
"This not only will be our 10th gala ball, but we will finally be able to celebrate 60 years of Mai-Wel," she said.
"We have had to postpone the gala ball twice due to COVID-19 but third time is the charm, we look forward to seeing familiar faces and to welcoming many new attendees.
"A huge thank you to many local businesses who have already committed their sponsorship and support of this year's gala ball."
Ms Graham said the night will be made special not just by stand out entertainment, food and fundraising, but the people.
"Our supporters, staff, participants and community members who come along and have an incredible night celebrating and fundraising - we can't wait to see you all there," she said.
Tickets are available for purchase now on Mai-Wel's website, and there are limited tickets available.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.