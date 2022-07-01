What's on around Maitland this weekend

ONE DAY SALE
THE LEVEE
Head to The Levee this Saturday for your chance to win a $5000 shopping spree. With discounts and exclusive offers available at nearly 40 stores, including everything from comics and toys to chocolates and fashion, there's something for everyone. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-levee-one-day-sale.
RECTORY TOUR
ST MARY'S
Dating back to the 1880s, St Mary's Rectory on Church Street is a significant part of Maitland's history. Guided tours of this state significant site are available this Saturday, at 10am, 12pm and 2pm. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/st-marys-rectory-guided-tour.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Looking for a creative outlet these school holidays? Free Art Sundays at Maitland Regional Art Gallery are designed for kids of all ages, and are staffed by qualified arts teachers. Spaces are limited, for more information visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday-2.
PICNIC TRAIN
MAITLAND STATION
There are still tickets available for the Sunday afternoon journey on the Dungog Picnic Train this weekend. Departing from Maitland Station at 2.15pm, passengers will be transported to Dungog via steam train, where they will have lots of time to explore before returning. Visit https://www.picnictrain.com.au/dungog-picnic-train.
THE MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
The Maitland Community Markets are on the first Sunday of every month at Maitland Showground. Gates will be open from 9am to 2pm. There will be a wide range of stallholders selling everything whether it's something new, something old or something in between. Don't miss the food and rich local produce from local farmers and backyard gardeners. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets for more information.
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
In the news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
