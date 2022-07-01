What's on around Maitland this weekend

The Maitland Community Markets are on the first Sunday of every month at Maitland Showground. Gates will be open from 9am to 2pm. There will be a wide range of stallholders selling everything whether it's something new, something old or something in between. Don't miss the food and rich local produce from local farmers and backyard gardeners. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets for more information.

