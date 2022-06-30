The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Meet the Locals

Meet the locals: Suzanne and Brian Morgan's community dedication

CC
By Chloe Coleman
June 30 2022 - 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERVICE ABOVE SELF: Suzanne and Brian Morgan are doing lots of work to better communities through their not-for-profit SIM's Camodia and East Maitland Rotary Club. Picture: Marina Neil.

Whether they are raising money for the Maitland community, helping villages in Cambodia or hiking through Glenrock Reserve, it's clear the Morgans like to keep busy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.