SES issues flood watch as heavy rain expected

As if Maitland hasn't seen enough rain - and mud - these past few months, the rain is making a comeback and the flood warnings have been issued.
At this stage there will be a few light showers on Friday with about 6 millimetres expected, while falls on Saturday will be around 15 millimetres, but that could all change.
A trough system is still developing which is expected to bring heavy rain, but just how much is not yet known.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) issued a flood watch on Thursday afternoon for the Paterson River and the Williams River. It believes there could be minor flooding within these river systems if the rain intensifies in the Hunter Region.
In a statement the SES said the flooding could happen from Saturday afternoon.
"Whilst heavy rainfall is expected for several days from Saturday through to Tuesday it is difficult to predict with precision the timing and location of the heaviest rainfall and flood impacts, as the trough system expected to produce the heavy rainfall has not yet formed," the statement said.
Other parts of the state are also in for a wet weekend. The Illawarra region could receive up to 200 millimetres of rain in the coming days.
The BOM forecast for Sunday at this stage shows outdoor plans might hit a snag, with falls between 20 and 35 millimetres predicted, while Monday will only be slightly better with up to 30 millimetres predicted.
The shower activity is expected to lessen on Tuesday with 15 millimetres falling and Wednesday could see anywhere between 3 and 10 millimetres at this stage.
