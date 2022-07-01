The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Historical Society will host a talk by James Waddell on the Anglican Church

Updated July 1 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:46am
HISTORIC: St Mary's Maitland. Picture: Marina Neil.

The next speaker at the monthly lecture meeting of the Maitland and District Historical Society will be James Waddell, who will talk about the Anglican Church in early Maitland.

