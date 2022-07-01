The next speaker at the monthly lecture meeting of the Maitland and District Historical Society will be James Waddell, who will talk about the Anglican Church in early Maitland.
His talk, titled The Organisation and Development of the Anglican Church in Maitland to 1836, will be given at the Society's Rooms, 3 Cathedral Street, on Tuesday, July 5 at 5.30pm.
The period from about 1818 to 1836 was one of dramatic development in relations between Church and State in NSW.
In that context, a study of how the Anglican Church extended its ministry inland from Newcastle up the Hunter River and its tributaries shines light on early European settlement, in which Maitland and its churches St Peters and St Marys figured highly.
James Waddell OAM was born and grew up in Maitland where he became interested in history at an early age.
Beginning as a clerk at various Court Houses, he studied law and embarked on a career in the Australian Army Legal Corps from which he semi-retired in 2019 after 30 years' full-time military service in Australia and overseas.
He continues to work part-time as a reservist in Canberra while indulging several historical interests.
Members of the public are most welcome to attend the talk.
The Historical Society asks for a donation of $5 to cover the cost of refreshments before and after.
Maitland and District Historical Society was formed with the aims of: researching the history and culture of the Maitland area, educating the community on the historical heritage of the district through historical walks, publication of research, publication of newsletters and public addresses and providing displays in local libraries, museums and galleries.
The society also holds walking and bus tours highlighting the rich history of Maitland and district. The society can be contacted on 0468 438 990.
