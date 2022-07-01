The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Hunter Vinnies Community Sleepout to be held at Maitland Showground in August

July 1 2022 - 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRAVE THE COLD: Michael Healy, regional president of St Vincent De Paul in the Lower Hunter, and councillor Loretta Baker getting set for the community sleepout in 2020. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

After two years of virtual events, the NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout will be back for 2022 in August, this year at the Maitland Showground.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.