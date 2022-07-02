The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Hunter residents to be prepared for heavy rain on Sunday afternoon as the focus of an East Coast Low moves north.
In its severe weather warning issued at 5.48am on Sunday, heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding was forecast to continue in the Illawarra and Sydney Metropolitan on Sunday morning, before the focus of the heaviest rain moves into the Hunter district through Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
The heaviest rain will remain over the Hunter during Monday, and also extend back over the Sydney Metropolitan and Illawarra districts Monday as the East Coast Low approaches the Hunter coast.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120 mm are possible.
Strong to damaging winds averaging 50 to 70 km/h with peak gusts up to 90 km/h are possible along the coastal fringe.
The Bureau warns heavy rainfall will further contribute to flooding already being experienced, and increases the potential for landslides. The damaging winds may lead to debris on roads and provides the risk for trees toppling in softer soils.
Various flood warnings and watches are current for coastal catchments from the Lower Hunter to the South Coast, including some moderate to major flooding in some high population areas.
Strong to damaging winds averaging 50 to 70 km/h with peak gusts up to 90 km/h are possible along the coastal fringe later on Sunday, continuing overnight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.