Overnight conditions change on Pacific Highway with bridge works

Overnight conditions change on Pacific Highway with Hexham Bridge works beginning next week

Updated July 5 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:28pm
Motorists are advised of changed traffic overnight conditions on the Pacific Highway next week with continuing safety improvement work beginning on Hexham Bridge.

