Overnight conditions change on Pacific Highway with bridge works

Motorists are advised of changed traffic overnight conditions on the Pacific Highway next week with continuing safety improvement work beginning on Hexham Bridge.
To minimise impact to motorists, works will take place from 8pm to 5am Sunday to Thursday nights and expect to complete the work by early August, weather permitting. It will begin on July 10.
The southbound bridge will be closed during work hours. All traffic will be diverted onto the northbound bridge, which will operate with one lane in each direction.
Transport for NSW is continuing essential maintenance work on the bridge, including repairs to steel trusses, maintenance to the lift span and routine work to the bridge deck and expansion joints.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists during work hours and may affect travel times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
