UPDATED: Latest road closures - New England Highway and Melbourne Street

The flooding situation across the Maitland Local Government Area has now become widespread with a growing number of road closures.
Emergency services are asking motorists to drive with care, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters and avoid the New England Highway near the Streamfest Rally Ground and the Trzecinski Bridge where water has now inundated the road.
Advertisement
The SES has advised that an evacuation centre has opened at East Maitland Bowling Club - those who need shelter are asked to register at the club for assistance.
Maitland has received a total of 258mm of rain for the first six days of July. 162.4mm of that fell on Monday and 68.8mm was recorded overnight Tuesday.
The Hunter River is expected to hit about 10 metres tomorrow with further rises possible with more rainfall.
The township of Hinton is now reported to be isolated.
The New England Highway is closed between the Cessnock Road roundabout and old hospital roundabout with detours in place via High Street.
Cessnock Road is closed at both ends, isolating Gillieston Heights. Police, SES and traffic control are in place.
The following roads remain closed due to water over road:
Drive cautiously. Water reported over the road at:
For further information regarding road closures and to stay up to date, see here mait.city/Alerts
The current weather event is impacting some council services and facilities:
Maitland Aquatics Centre has closed until further notice due to limited access
Mount Vincent Waste Management Facility is cllosed for mixed waste and we advise against any other unnecessary visits
Advertisement
Maitland Regional Art Gallery closed at 3.00pm
All Library branches across Maitland will close at 4.00pm
Please stay safe by:
Keeping an eye on Live traffic updates www.livetraffic.com
Advertisement
Being aware of local alerts and road disruptions mait.city/ClosuresDisruptions
Calling SES on 132 500 for emergency help in floods and storms. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.