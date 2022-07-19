Pickers Old Boys Day - tales from past, a club hero honoured and two new life members

There's nothing like beating the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs in a Coalfields Derby, but Saturday's Pickers Old Boys Day was even more special as Maitland ran out in special jersey's honouring a club hero.
With the front of the jersey paying homage to the great teams of the 1950s, the back carried a photo of former president John Newcombe who was crucial in keeping the club alive and laying the platform for back-to-back premierships in 2010-11.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, Newcombe lost a battle with cancer and didn't see the premiership double but his legacy was celebrated on what has become John Newcombe Memorial Day and Pickers Old Boys Day.
Newcombe's family were proudly on hand to help with the presentation of jerseys to the players and then back in the function room afterwards as the club celebrated a famous 44-6 win against a brave but ultimately outgunned Bulldogs.
Modern day star halfback Brock Lamb, who received his jersey from Pickers legend and fellow halfback Brian Burke, was chosen by the Old Boys as man of the match.
Lamb said the team had been determined to play well in front of the Old Boys.
"The Old Boys Day, you can see how much it means to us. We've been playing like dog .... for the past few weeks but come this week all of us just wanted to put our heads down, we wanted to rip in as much as we could," he said.
"We know the history behind the club and we know how much it means to everyone. Our job now is to do what you did back then."
Just what the club means to the players, coaches and army of volunteers was summed up in the ear-to-ear smile on trainer Steve Hardy's face after he and fellow trainer Peter "Crackers" Callinan were presented with life membership medallions for their service to the club since it reformed in 2009.
"Well, what can I say. I am so honoured and proud after such a special day at the footy. Crackers and myself have been honoured with the most special recognition from the Pickers. We were added to the list of life members," said Hardy who announced his retirement at the end of the season happy that the club's training staff were ideally placed to carry on the job.
"To add to the day we received our awards in front of our players, supporters, staff and sponsors on the most important day of the year for the Maitland Pickers, John Newcombe Old Boys Day at home.
"It's been an amazing 14 seasons and still love it."
Hardy said the 2010-11 premierships as well as the last game at the old Maitland Sportsground and first game at the new venue were among his highlights.
He said personally one of the greatest achievements was keeping the club going through a tough year while the senior side competed in and won the President's Cup in 2020.
Hardy said one of the best things to happen to the club was the arrival of the women's team.
He said the girls had been a fantastic addition to the club with a wonderful spirit and enthusiasm.
In other news
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.