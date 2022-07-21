The Maitland Mercury
Fresh vegetables were taken to Gillieston Heights residents via SES boat to prevent food waste

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:30am
FRESH FOCUS: Farmers Liam Dennis, Matthew Dennis and Austin Breiner with some of the produce that was sent to residents stranded at Gillieston Heights.

When the flood forced the cancellation of the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland earlier this month chairwoman Amorelle Dempster was left wondering what she was going to do with all the fresh produce.

Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

