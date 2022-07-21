Influenza has continued to circulate too, with 526 cases recorded in Hunter New England in the same week, bringing the year's tally to 13,644. NSW Health says emergency department presentations for ''influenza-like illness'' requiring an admission decreased to 42 compared to 86 admissions in the previous week. The majority (45 per cent) of these admissions were in people aged 65 years, followed by children under five years of age (31 per cent).

