Cessnock and Maitland councils call for NSW Government to 'reconsider' new road design at Testers Hollow

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 21 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:00am
Day 3 of the flood (Thursday, July 7) shows water near the earthworks for the new road at Testers Hollow. The flood level is higher than the April 2015 storm, when Testers Hollow was closed for 16 days. Picture: Raise Testers Hollow (Facebook)

A joint delegation from Cessnock and Maitland councils will request a meeting with the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads to discuss issues arising from the July flood, including the design of the new road at Testers Hollow.

