Maitland Mustangs beat Bankstown Bruins in overtime thriller

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:05am
Matt Gray scored 28 points and made 11 rebounds in Maitland's 98-96 win against Bankstown.

Maitland big man Matthew Gray starred with 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Mustangs pulled off their second thrilling win of the weekend beating Bankstown Bruins 98-96 in overtime on Saturday.

