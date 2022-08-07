Maitland Mustangs beat Bankstown Bruins in overtime thriller

Maitland big man Matthew Gray starred with 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Mustangs pulled off their second thrilling win of the weekend beating Bankstown Bruins 98-96 in overtime on Saturday.
A three-pointer from Gray tied scores at 86-all to send the game into another five minutes.
After little separated the two teams all night, the Bruins had gone out to a 93-87 lead with two minutes to play, but the Mustangs steadied to get the win.
Maitland's greater depth again proved the difference and with James Hunter's input down by his recent high standards to 12 points and nine rebounds, Gray, Will Cranston-Lown with 18 points and four rebounds and Jay Cole with 10 points and seven rebounds stepped up.
The win followed the Mustangs' 91-90 win against top of the table Canberra Gunners in Canberra on Friday night.
The Mustangs are second on the ladder with a 13 win, seven loss record. The Illawarra Hawks, who host Albury Wondonga on Sunday, are third with 12 wins and seven losses.
If they win they would jump to second as they beat Mustangs by 10 points in round five back in May.
The Mustangs host Manly next Saturday and then the Hawks on Sunday in the final game of the regular season with a top-two finish likely to be up for grabs for the winner.
In the NBL 1 East Women's, the Canberra Nationals defeated Maitland 78-66.
The Mustangs women finish the season with home games against Manly and Illawarra next weekend.
