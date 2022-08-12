Maitland dad Stephen Drinkwater was five hours into his huge 100 kilometre row when we caught up with him on Friday afternoon.
He is taking on a physical challenge to help gather signatures on his petition calling for improved drainage at Maitland sports fields.
Mr Drinkwater said at five hours in his glutes were definitely burning and he was starting to feel it in his waist.
He'd been taking half hour breaks every 20 kilometres to refuel and was averaging a speed of about five kilometres per minute.
Manager at Anytime Fitness Thornton Luke Herdegen said he has never heard of anyone taking on more than a 42 kilometre row (marathon length), let alone a 100 kilometres.
"It's absolutely insane, I know a lot of people who are into endurance events and crazy stuff like that, but I've never heard of anyone rowing 100 kilometres," he said.
Mr Drinkwater discussed wanting to take on a physical challenge with Mr Herdegen, and was thinking about doing a 50 kilometre row.
"I said well, why don't you do 100," Mr Herdegen said.
Mr Herdegen said Mr Drinkwater has been a huge inspiration to other members at the gym.
"He's inspired a lot of our members, he's a huge presence at the gym," he said.
Mr Drinkwater said fitness has been an integral part of his own life journey, and he hopes the challenge he's tackling will help inspire others to take on their own goals.
His 100 kilometre row should be finished around 6pm (10 hours in).
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
