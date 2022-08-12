The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Meet the Locals

Maitland Netball Association's longest serving member Noeline Boyce reflects on a lifetime in the sport

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:28am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVOTED: Noeline Boyce, pictured here at home, was at the first meeting of Maitland Netball Association 75 years ago. Picture: Jonathan Carroll.

It was at Maitland Girls High School that Noeline Boyce, Maitland Netball Association's longest serving member, first fell in love with the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.