'What! Oh my god, is this real?' $100k lottery win for Hunter couple

A retired Cessnock couple are off to the pub for a celebratory lunch after winning $100,000 in today's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The duo won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10641, drawn Friday, August 12, 2022.
When an official from The Lott contacted the winners to deliver the incredible news, the couple confessed they'd been patiently waiting for their winning moment for decades.
"What! Oh my god, is this real?!" the winning woman exclaimed.
"We've been playing Lucky Lotteries since we were first tied the knot over 40 years ago!
"Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd ever win a major lottery prize.
"I'm over the bloody moon!
"This is amazing and really means the world to us. It's going to make our retired life a lot easier, that's for sure.
"I'm still trembling. Thank you so much!"
When asked how they'd celebrate their windfall, there was little hesitation from the happy husband.
"We're heading straight to the pub for a celebratory lunch!" he exclaimed.
"There's no better reason for it!"
Their winning entry of two random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $13.25 million for draw 1586, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $22.255 million for draw 10642.
In 2021, 127 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $32.95 million.
During this time, the biggest Lucky Lotteries prize was won by a Coolangatta man who a Mega Jackpot prize of $9.41 million in May.
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.
Each game has two draws - one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number. If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.
Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.
