Top-two finish to go down to wire as Maitland Mustangs host double-header

The Maitland Mustangs' push for a top-two finish will come down to the final game of the regular season against Illawarra on Sunday.
The Mustangs host Manly on Saturday night and the Hawks on Sunday in a rescheduled fixture, from July 3.
Maitland (third) and Illawarra (second) both go into the final weekend with a 13 win, seven loss record. The Hawks won their round five match-up on May 7 103-93, but Maitland are a very different team since then.
The Hawks are one the road against Sutherland Sharks on Saturday. Top side the Canberra Gunners, who have a 15 win, six loss record, are away to Central Coast in their final regular season game.
The Mustangs defeated the Gunners in a 91-90 thriller last Friday night before beating Bankstown 98-96 in overtime on Saturday.
On Friday, the Mustangs had led 71-56 at the final break, but survived a late surge. Canberra's Max Cooper missed his second shot from the free-throw line which would have levelled scores and taken the game into overtime.
James Hunter was again outstanding for Maitland finished the night with 24 points and eight rebounds including two late three-pointers.
Daniel Millburn was fouled out early, but the other starting five members all shot double figure hauls with Matt Gray scoring 19, Will Cranston 15 and Sharif Watson 10.
The load was shared across the squad with Billy Parsons in particularly making a big impact off the bench with seven points and six rebounds.
Maitland big man Matthew Gray starred with 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Mustangs pulled off their second thrilling win of the weekend on Saturday against the Bruins.
A three-pointer from Gray tied scores at 86-all to send the game into overtime.
After little separated the two teams all night, the Bruins had gone out to a 93-87 lead with two minutes to play, but the Mustangs steadied to get the win.
Maitland's greater depth again proved the difference and with James Hunter's input down by his recent high standards to 12 points and nine rebounds, Gray, Will Cranston-Lown with 18 points and four rebounds and Jay Cole with 10 points and seven rebounds stepped up.
In the NBL 1 East Women's, the Canberra Nationals defeated Maitland 78-66.
Mikaela Dombkins collected another double-double landing 22 points and making 11 rebounds.
Milla Wawszkowicz scored 16 points to go seven rebounds. two steals and three assists, Hannah Griffiths had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals and Rachel Williams finished with six points and seven assists.
The Mustangs women face Manly and Illawarra this weekend.
