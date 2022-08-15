The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Maitland's Pat Mata'utia, Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka in doubt for finals after last-round charges

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON REPORT: Pat Mata'utia returning the ball against Cessnock on Saturday. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

Former NRL players Pat Mata'utia and Harry Siejka have copped last-round charges which put them both in doubt for Newcastle Rugby League finals fixtures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.