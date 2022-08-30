Shirley Ingram was vibrant, never afraid to speak her mind and endlessly devoted to helping others. She wanted to leave the world a better place and since her death last month her legacy is living on in everyone who knew her.
She would always take time to stop and listen to those in need and find out what she could do to help, taking on a mothering role when she felt it was necessary. She was never afraid to 'tell it how it was' and help guide the person onto the right path.
She died on August 1, surrounded by her family. She was 76.
If you met Shirley you'd never forget it. She was one of those intriguing souls that etched into your memory on the first encounter. Her love of life, and quick wit, was one of the reasons customers flocked to her business, Morpeth Takeaway, in the 1990s. She developed a strong reputation for her handmade scallops and fish and chips, and people would come from far and wide to enjoy them.
Volunteering was close to Shirley's heart - it was a way she could improve the lives of others - and she took it upon herself to become involved wherever she was needed.
She turned up at Kempsey Hospital late one night with a feast of potato bake she had made for daughter Bonnie and her nursing colleagues who were working double shifts. It was one of many selfless gestures she made during her life.
She spent a lot of time volunteering at Hinton Public School and held the role of Parents and Citizens Association president for many years. She worked in the school canteen, taught children how to read, held countless fundraisers to pay for various items and marked the school's 150th anniversary with a range of celebrations.
"Mum never allowed any child to go hungry and always had her hand in her pocket, paying back the till to ensure every child had lunch, morning and afternoon tea," Bonnie said.
"She loved children and always fought for their rights for safety, health, education and love.
"Dad used to say that Mum wore out all the cars travelling back to the school so much."
Shirley was one of the founding members of Metford Junior Soccer Club and later received life membership. She also volunteered with Tenambit Tornados, Cubs of Morpeth, Little Athletics and the Lions Club.
"During her gap years of not owning businesses, Mum's idea of rest was being involved in every community organisation in the area," Bonnie said.
The former Seaham woman grew up in the Riverina in South-Western NSW and was the eldest of seven children. She married the love of her life, Gordon, when she was a teenager and made a life with him there, until they moved to Sydney and eventually the Hunter region.
She knew what it was like to live on struggle street. She cut up pieces of newspaper for toilet paper and used milk crates for furniture in the early years of her married life. She worked multiple jobs to provide for her firstborn, daughter Robyn.
"Mum worked so hard for everything. She always fought for the underdog and gave whatever she could to those who needed it," daughter Erin said.
"Seeing people happy made her happy and that's all that mattered. She loved people and life, and celebrated the gift of life in any way she could."
Shirley worked at several pubs in Sydney and the Hunter Region including the Stag and Hunter at Mayfield and Hexham Pub. Even floodwaters up to her knees couldn't deter her from serving the community at Hexham Pub.
"Mum had a fantastic memory taking a dozen drink orders at a time, remembering every single one and delivering them with the exact change," Bonnie said.
"Mum knew what a good beer was and later in life wasn't afraid to tell bar staff who served her how to do their job, clean their equipment and perfect their techniques. She was a force to be reckoned with."
Shirley and Gordon welcomed two more daughters in the late 1980s - Bonnie and Erin, which completed their family. They raised them on a large property in Seaham where they learned how to live off the land. The kitchen became the hub of the home and the centre of family gatherings.
"Mum taught me how to prepare a chicken for dinner - coup to plate in the same day. The smell of wet feathers I'll never forget," Bonnie said.
"I fondly remember her going to the chicken coup with a tomahawk threatening the chickens to lay or they'd be next. To my surprise those girls always pulled through with delicious eggs. It was tough love."
Shirley wanted to share her knowledge with her daughters and would allow them to stand alongside her while she cooked.
"You always knew where you stood with her. She loved her family wholeheartedly and it was most important to see others obtain success and happiness," Bonnie said.
Shirley adored Christmas. She loved every event on the calendar - and would do something to celebrate it - but the festive season was the clear favourite. She always went above and beyond to create a wonderland for her children. The tree was put up every year on December 1, there were decorations around the house and Christmas carols were played every hour.
"We decorated every structure we could with lights and tinsel. The Christmas décor overtook the house and the spirit of Christmas shined bright," Erin said.
"As kids, Mum designed and made beautiful matching Christmas dresses for Bonnie and I, while Mum adorned a different Christmas outfit every single day with festive jewellery."
Singing carols, wrapping presents and making a mess preparing all of the Christmas food were some of their festive memories.
"Mum was well known for her food, and making enough to feed everyone well into the new year," Erin said.
"Christmas was her favourite time of year, the rum balls - she always made them so much, I'm sick of them," Bonnie added.
Shirley taught her children to be grateful for what they had, and to focus on being in the moment.
"There was a common phrase often said in our house - 'you have food in your belly and a roof over your head, what more could you want'," Erin said.
"She taught us to give to those less fortunate to you. If you want something in life, you need to work for it. To be kind and grateful."
"My mum always led with her heart, sometimes it got her into trouble but she always protected, embraced and championed children as she believed they would be change makers," Bonnie added.
Bonnie said seeing her Mum turn up at Kempsey Hospital with potato bake for her and her colleagues was a moment she would never forget.
"My favourite memory of Mum was seeing everyone around her just adore her," she said.
"Mum made kilograms of potato bake and brought it up to the hospital for myself and the nurses. My colleagues still rave about this. This day made me so proud.
"She came late at night when she knew we would all be hungry and after patient rounds she really listened to me talking about work."
Erin said her Mum showed her the importance of having family and friends.
"She made friends so easily because she always had time to stop, listen and give that person her whole attention, leaving them feeling heard and appreciated," she said.
