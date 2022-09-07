Nominations have opened for the 28th edition of the Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.
Facilitated by Hunter Region Business Hub, the awards were founded in 1993 as the Cessnock-Kurri Kurri Small Business Awards; have grown to encompass the entire Hunter Region and are one of the longest-running and most prestigious awards events in the region.
Advertisement
Hunter Region Business Hub general manager Kerry Hallett encourages all new and established businesses to apply.
"Unlike some other awards, the Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards are not a popularity vote. They are about valuing and recognising local businesses that are built on viable and sustainable foundations," Ms Hallett said.
"Our judges look at the motivation behind the business, the distinct ways each business serves their niche, determination to overcome challenges, innovations, and commitment to excellence."
READ MORE:
There are 16 categories, including new business (less than two years), business woman, business leader and young entrepreneur.
Alternating between the Cessnock and Maitland LGAs each year, the 2023 awards' gala dinner will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club on March 17.
Applications are due by December 4, 2022.
For more information and to submit your application, visit huntervalleyhub.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.