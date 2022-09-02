The Spring Orchid Show returns to Morpeth this weekend

Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society will hold its Spring Orchid Show this Saturday and Sunday at St James Anglican Church, in Tank Street Morpeth.
Thirty to 40 society members will place their orchids on display to the public and for judging to see which orchid will be the grand champion.
Society members of 42 years, Norm and Claire Howland will be bringing an array of orchids to the show, which Norm grows at their Raworth home.
Norm spends most of his days in his backyard, where he has two green houses and a hot house filled with a variety of orchids.
"For anyone who grows them, it's a terrific hobby, especially for retirees. It fills in the time, it keeps you alive actually."
Age 83, Norm has been growing orchids for the past 40 years, winning grand champion at orchid shows in Belmont and Cessnock five years ago.
"He started off when he was 42, and he said 'I'm going to get some orchids for when I retire,' but by the time he retired 20 years later, it was covered in orchids," said wife Claire.
One of the orchids Norm is entering into this year's Morpeth Show has taken three to four years to grow and it is the first time it has flowered.
"It's long-term, this is all a long-term game," said Norm.
Norm's orchids, as well as other members' orchids entered into the spring show will be judged on shape, colour, size, number of plants flowered and the health of the plant.
"If you go with a brown leaf, that's against you," said Claire.
The orchid show will be judged by independent judges from the Australian Orchid Society and they will decide which orchid will be crowned grand champion.
The orchids will be on display from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday, with a two dollar entry fee to the cash only event.
There will also be an array of orchids for sale over the two-day event.
There will also be raffles and expert orchid growers such as Norm will be available to give advice on orchid care and the society's shop will be open.
"We buy in bulk for people who only have a few orchids and only want to buy a small bag of good potting medium that comes from South Australia," said Marie.
Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society will hold its Autumn Orchid Show next year on April 29 and 30 at Cessnock Scout Hall.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
