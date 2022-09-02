The Maitland Mercury
The Spring Orchid Show returns to Morpeth this weekend

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 8 2022 - 12:23am, first published September 2 2022 - 2:00am
From left: Claire and Norm Howland and Marie Ryan standing in front of Norm's orchids ready for this year's Spring Orchid Show. Picture: Laura Rumbel

Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society will hold its Spring Orchid Show this Saturday and Sunday at St James Anglican Church, in Tank Street Morpeth.

