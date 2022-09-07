Leigh McIntyre - a joker, a legend, a star gone too soon

Maitland has lost a piece of its heart following the death of much loved sportsman and long time High Street barber Leigh McIntyre.
Leigh, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on August 16 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was farewelled at Tocal Homestead on Monday, August 22, the crowd of mourners testament to a man much loved and respected in his local community.
The son of Lillias and Bob McIntyre, Leigh was born in Lorn and spent his entire life in Maitland attending East Maitland Public School then Maitland Boys High.
He was one of five brothers: Lyn (deceased), Wayne, Terry and Chris. Leigh was the second oldest.
He landed his first job at the tender age of 15 at Doug Lambert's barber shop and later, at the age of 23, opened his own business at the back of Don McIlwaine's Sports Store in High Street, Maitland.
He later moved his business east along High Street, next to Maitland Post Office.
In total, Leigh served Maitland as a barber for 55 years.
He married the love of his life Marilyn (Babe) at Largs in 1965 - what a powerhouse couple they were.
In her tribute to her late husband, Babe said Leigh's mother taught him about the importance of family.
Leigh adored his two sons, Scott and Drew, and was extremely proud of the people they have become, and how they, together with the support of their wives Karin and Sheree, also became good family men.
Babe said Leigh was proud of their work ethic and what they had achieved in their working lives.
"Leigh thought the world of his four grandchildren: Ashley, Connor, Josh and Jess, and loved nothing more than spending time with them," Babe said.
"Things were always a bit competitive between them all and they thought it was great to beat pop at his own game - whether at the beach, or swimming races in the pool."
"I remember one instance when Ashley called when we were up at the bay, and she asked: 'Nan, can I come round and play with pop?' The thing is, she was 18 years old at the time, so off they went spear fishing.
"Leigh and I spoke recently about how privileged he felt to be able to see his four grandchildren grow up into fine young adults, all different, each with their own personalities and aims in life, and how much he loved them all," Babe said.
Daughter-in-law Karin said Leigh was never one to say 'I love you'. "He didn't need to," she said. "We all knew he did. He just loved people, and they all loved him."
Karin said many people described Leigh as being one of the greatest friends any man could ever have - some of his mateships lasting over 70 years.
Karin said others described him as:
"One person called him a hero," Karin said. "They did their apprenticeship with Leigh. They found themselves telling his same crap jokes in their barbershop. But made it clear that his crap jokes will live on forever.
"Leigh really did have a way with people. He remembered everyone by name, and always asked about something familiar to them. He could mesmerise a bar full of people with his antics and helped out where he could, especially with haircuts - cutting hair for those who could no longer visit the barber shop when unwell," Karin said.
Joan Palmer wrote on Facebook that Leigh McIntyre was such a lovable person. She taught him in 5th class. She described him as "an intelligent man, a champion golfer with an infectious sense of humour". Joan wasn't just his teacher - they had a remarkable friendship of more than 50 years and she still wasn't sick of him.
Leigh had a zest for life and not even a terminal cancer diagnosis would drag him down as son Scott explained.
He told of a day in the life of a retired Leigh when he was feeling a bit tired but got up at 5.30am cut some fruit and made Babe breakfast, went to the gym, Newcastle for chemo treatment, when we got home played nine holes golf and then did some hedging when he got home.
"Not a bragger but he was very proud of halving his golf handicap to 4 at age 75 while undergoing chemo treatment. He knew he had a terminal condition and still made the most of his last few years," Scott said.
Leigh was known as a bit of a legend in local golfing circles.
He was one of Easts Leisure and Golf Club's longest serving golfing members, having joined Maitland Golf Club as a Junior in 1959 and maintaining his membership ever since.
Leigh was a six time winner of the Club Championships, taking home the honour in 1970, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1979 and 1981.
He and Babe also partnered to win the Mixed Foursomes Championships in 1981 in a very special victory.
"He spent so much time living life he didn't do things that most people consider normal activities. Never paid a bill, never bought clothes, used a washing machine or iron or had an ATM until he retired and still didn't use it. Lucky he had mum to do all this so he could fill up his day with real activities," Scott said.
"He lived two streets from Green Hills for around 30 years and never went there until Dan Murphy's opened," Scott said.
Leigh McIntyre was a Maitland character, a deeply loved and cherished soul who represented the heart of the Maitland community.
He was widely respected and made a difference to the lives of those honoured enough to have known him.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
