State's first Pattysmiths burger store to open in Rutherford

New fast-food business Pattysmiths will soon open in Rutherford Marketplace, the franchise bringing a burger menu with a twist.
Pattysmiths is expected to open in Rutherford, on October 10, and will be the company's first store in NSW.
The hamburger business will be opening in the former Video Ezy store in Hillview Street, and will offer dine-in options, as well as takeaway menu.
Known for their handcrafted premium burgers, Pattysmiths started in Melbourne with two stores in 2018, and the franchise now has stores in Queensland, Canberra, Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Western Australia.
"We use wagyu and angus for our patties, it's that premium burger patty," said Pattysmiths brand manager Ruby Heaslip.
The team at Pattysmiths smashing their patties with a special tool to allow for a golden crust each time.
"This really helps bring out the flavours of the wagyu and angus, and to make sure that it's got that perfect crust," said Ruby.
Pattysmiths double burger with bacon, being one of the main standouts on the menu.
"By a country mile, that one sells out the door," she said.
Ruby's personal favourite is the Pattysmiths original burger, which consists of a beef patty, American cheddar, house pickles, Pattysmiths sauce, blanched onions, lettuce and tomato.
Onion rings, loaded fries, and a range of shakes and sundaes are also on the menu.
Pattysmiths has over 600 employees across 30 stores nationwide, the opening of the Rutherford store creating about 20 jobs, including positions for chefs, wait staff and a restaurant manager.
The team at Pattysmiths is excited to be opening in a new area, and look forward to getting amongst the local community.
"Being so close to the foodie paradise of the Hunter Wine region, we see this as a fantastic opportunity for us as a brand. Rutherford as a vibrant area where the community love to celebrate excellent food and hospitality," Ruby said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
