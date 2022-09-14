The Maitland Mercury
Council votes to rename Ministers' Park to honour Queen

Updated September 15 2022 - 12:53am, first published September 14 2022 - 10:19pm
Ministers' Park to be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Park

Maitland councillors have voted unanimously to rename Maitland's Ministers' Park to Queen Elizabeth II Park.

