Ministers' Park to be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Park

Maitland councillors have voted unanimously to rename Maitland's Ministers' Park to Queen Elizabeth II Park.
Councillors voted in favour of the name change - the subject of a mayoral minute - at a meeting earlier this week.
In his Mayoral Minute, Cr Philip Penfold, paid tribute to the late monarch and offered thanks on behalf of Maitland for her lifetime of duty.
Council will now commence the process of renaming the park, which sits next to the Maitland Visitor Information Centre.
