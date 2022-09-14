Man charged over alleged jewellery store robbery at East Maitland

The Maitland Mercury
Police charge man over alleged East Maitland jewellery store robbery

Updated September 14 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 8:05pm
A man has been charged over his alleged involvement in the robbery of a jewellery store at East Maitland last month.

