The hands resemble that we are 'called to serve' which is part of our school song. The river and the house colours show that we are all connected and that we all matter. The tree resembles new growth. We coloured the people different colours to show that we are all different, but we are all still beautiful in our own way and we all get a fair go. The cross shows Jesus and that he is always with us. The sun shines down and makes everything bright. The heart shows that we all love each other no matter what has happened.