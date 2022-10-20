A young family-of-three from Aberglasslyn are taking part in a charity walk this October to raise money for babies born premature, a cause close to their hearts.
First-time parents Kayla and Brent Dawes experienced the uncertainty of premature birth when daughter Bonnie was born nine weeks early in 2020.
Bonnie was born weighing 1470 grams, and required oxygen support following her birth at 31 weeks.
Mr Dawes said he remembers driving to the hospital and felt worried knowing that Bonnie was about to be born so early.
"I just kept thinking what are our next couple of weeks going to look like," he said.
The Dawes family said their baby girl is just like any other two-year-old. "We were so incredibly lucky that we had next to nothing wrong. We're the fortunate ones," Mrs Dawes said.
The annual Walk for Prems will return for its thirteenth year to Australian capital cities on Sunday, October 23, with a virtual walk option also available.
Walk for Prems is the largest fundraiser for the Life's Little Treasures Foundation, Australia's foremost charity dedicated to supporting the families of babies born sick or before 37 weeks gestation.
The Dawes family have decided to take big steps for premmie babies virtually during October.
Mrs Dawes said she and Bonnie were so supported by hospital staff and she now hopes she can support other families in similar situations.
"Even just us doing this and raising the little amount of money that we can is going to be able to help a family somewhere else," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
