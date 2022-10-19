This weekend is the last chance to see The Majishans perform Nashville: A Rock Odyssey in Maitland as part of the IF Maitland Indie Writers Festival and Art Fest.
After launching at Newcastle Fringe in March, Nashville has had a whirlwind of success, playing Live at The Levee, The Rogue Scholar, Library After Dark, The Base, Phoenix Theatre Wollongong and the Dobell Festival.
The Majishans are bringing the show to Sun Street Studios on Saturday, October 22 at 8.30pm.
It follows the story of an almost famous Australian band whose dodgy manager scores them a breakthrough gig in Nashville, Tennessee.
All they have to do is get on a private plane, taking off from a deserted airstrip at night, and all their dreams will come true - or so it seems.
Nashville is an amazing performance that fuses storytelling with original songs.
It's rock music inspired by Middle Eastern riffs, swampy Delta blues, funk anthems, psychedelia and the smoky, guitar-fuelled journeys of the Deep South.
It features ten original songs by guitarist/composer Antony Romero, accompanied by Tony Jozef, a virtuoso soloist on cello, saxophone and resonator guitar, and iconic percussionist Reuben Alexander.
Vocalist Helen Hopcroft writes most of the lyrics, with production support by sound musician James Carter.
Music writer Matt Petherbridge describes the band as "a true magic trick of the literary, the poetic with remarkable compositions echoing the likes of Radiohead, King Crimson, Morphine, Bob Dylan and Patti Smith".
The show plays with the trope of unreliable narration, blurring the line between art and life.
Ms Hopcroft is best known for My Year as a Fairy Tale, a piece of performance art that saw her dress as Marie Antoinette for one year, 24-7, going about her everyday life in Maitland.
She said "this is easily the strangest, most beautiful and genre-defying project that I have ever worked on".
"The music is spectacular."
See Nashville: A Rock Odyssey at Sun Street Studios on Saturday, October 22, 8.30pm. Tickets are on sale for $28 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-majishans-present-nashville-a-rock-odyssey-tickets-426990830067.
