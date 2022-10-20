IF MAITLAND
VARIOUS VENUES
The IF Maitland Indie Writers Festival and Artfest starts this Friday, and goes for two weekends until Sunday, October 30. It's a chance to support local artists by seeing their shows, buying their art and hearing their stories. For more information, visit ifmaitland.org or check out our stories on page 4.
PICNIC TRAIN
MAITLAND STATION
All aboard the Picnic Train as it celebrates 70 years. Two steam locomotives are set to travel together on a return trip from Maitland to Broadmeadow this Sunday. Book tickets at www.picnictrain.com.au/parallel-run.
In other news:
PSYCHIC EXPERIENCE
MAITLAND GAOL
Do you believe in ghosts? After this two and a half hour tour of Maitland Gaol, you might find yourself leaving with an eerie feeling. Paranormal activity isn't guaranteed, but truly mystifying tales from the Gaol's 150 years of inmate history is. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/a-psychic-experience-guided-night-tour.
NOW AND THEN
MORPETH MUSEUM
Ahead of Morpeth's landmark bicentenary commemoration next month, why not delve into the township's storied past with a visit to Morpeth Museum's new exhibition 'Now and Then'. The exhibition charts how the town has changed over the years. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/now-and-then-morpeth-museum.
THIS GOES WITH THAT
BROUGH HOUSE
Head to Brough House this Saturday and Sunday to see 'This Goes With That', the latest exhibition by the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles. Focusing on accessories through the ages, there will be a range of shoes, handbags and belts from the early 1900s to see. Visit www.museumofclothing.org for more information.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.