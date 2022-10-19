Calling all history buffs, there's a talk coming up at Maitland Library you won't want to miss.
The first in what will become a series of history events at Maitland Library, this talk is all about how harsh life was in 19th century Maitland.
It's a part of the Curating Maitland's 19th Century Past exhibition, which is currently on display at the library.
Led by Maitland Library's community heritage curator Dr Warwick Heywood and guest speaker Maitland Historical Society president Kevin Short, Maitland's harsh past: a conversation will explore the personalities, events and objects that shaped the city's history.
Mr Short has an extensive knowledge of Maitland's history, and has a personal interest in colonial and English history.
He said the conversation will give the audience a perspective on how life and the environment in Maitland has changed over the years.
For example, did you know that Louth Park used to be a large lagoon called Lake Lachlan, or that what we now know as Butterwick used to be Lake Paterson?
Mr Short said the audience will learn a little about the history of the Maitland area, as well as the artefacts on display.
"Particularly industrial artefacts, and the ways people responded and the way people lived, that was a physical thing and it was more than that in the sense that people had a different moral code in those days and they responded in different ways," he said.
"It will give a bit of perspective on the way life used to be."
Maitland City Council's coordinator community participation at the library Carol Edmonds said Mr Heywood has pulled together a selection of some historical images of Maitland, and there will be a conversation about the images and the stories that surround them.
"One of our biggest things is heritage in history because we have a great collection of materials in libraries that focuses on heritage and history of the area," she said.
Ms Edmonds said one of the most interesting items that will be on display is an indenture documenting an eight-year-old boy being put into an orphanage in 1831.
"It really speaks to some of the difficult times, a lot of people have a bit of nostalgia about the past but some of it speaks to the harsher times for people that lives in Maitland, and how we can live and learn from the past," she said.
Maitland's harsh past: a conversation is on Wednesday, October 26 at 10am to 10.30am, at Maitland City Library. Drop in on the day or register interest for the free talk at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/maitlands-harsh-past-a-conversation-tickets-440668871457.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
