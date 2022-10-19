The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our History

Kevin Short and Warwick Heywood to talk about Maitland's harsh 19th century past

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 19 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland City Council's community heritage curator Dr Warwick Heywood and coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Calling all history buffs, there's a talk coming up at Maitland Library you won't want to miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.