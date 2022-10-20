The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Martins Creek Quarry Action Group is opposed to the expansion of the Martins Creek Quarry

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martins Creek Quarry. Picture by Marina Neil

Up to 280 trucks could make their way through historic Paterson and surrounding suburbs five days a week if the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) approves the expansion plan for Martins Creek Quarry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.