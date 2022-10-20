Up to 280 trucks could make their way through historic Paterson and surrounding suburbs five days a week if the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) approves the expansion plan for Martins Creek Quarry.
A portion of these trucks would travel into Maitland through Tocal, Bolwarra and Lorn to access the New England Highway.
Martins Creek Quarry Action Group members met with the IPC commissioners on the corner of Tocal and Paterson roads in Bolwarra Heights on Monday to discuss the proposal and their concerns.
While they were there a truck nearly collided with a small car waiting to turn into the service station.
Group spokesman James Ashton said the truck wasn't from the quarry but it was an important reminder of the danger of such a large volume of trucks travelling through residential areas.
"Imagine 280 of those on this road - that was a very near miss by half a metre to a metre," he said.
Mr Ashton said the proposed truck movements reminded him of the situation in 2014 when truck volumes were having a significant negative impact on Paterson's heritage value as well as residents who lived near the quarry and those on the haulage routes.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended the project be approved, despite receiving 634 submissions against the proposal and just 36 in favour of it.
If the IPC gives it the green light, only 250,000 tonnes could be transported via road each year until certain upgrades were completed, including the new quarry access road intersection off Dungog Road.
A monthly cap of 30,000 tonnes would be applied until this work was finished. There would be a maximum of 140 truck movements a day and 20 per hour.
A Daracon spokeswoman said the company was aware some of the community had concerns about the proposal.
She said there had been disputes over quarry operations for more than 30 years. "We have spent nearly 10 years engaging directly with community representatives, council and other stakeholders to identify and understand the concerns and each of these has been addressed individually within our revised proposal," she said.
"The proposal also outlines the positive value that the project will bring to the local community and economy."
Residents can have their say about the plan at an IPC meeting next month.
The two-day public meeting on November 7 and 8 at Tocal College will begin at 10am. Concerned residents have been encouraged to register to speak.
The main issues raised include traffic and transportation, amenity impacts - including noise and air quality, social impacts, rehabilitation, water, biodiversity and final landform for the site.
If approved, the quarry could extract 1.1 million tonnes of material each year for 25 years and move up to 500,000 tonnes via road. The remaining 600,000 tonnes would have to be moved via rail.
The quarry would initially be restricted to transporting a maximum of 250,000 tonnes by road each year until certain upgrades were completed, including the new quarry access road intersection off Dungog Road. It would also be prohibited from transporting more than 30,000 tonnes per month via road until those upgrades were made.
More than 50 submissions objecting to the proposal were submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, signalling the referral to the IPC.
Commissioners Chris Wilson, Clare Sykes and Professor Snow Barlow will determine whether the proposal should go ahead.
Register to speak at the hearing in person, by telephone or by videoconference by 12 noon on Wednesday, November 2.
Written submissions will be accepted until 5pm on Tuesday, November 15 and lodged at ipcn.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say
Anyone can watch the meeting through a live broadcast at www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/livestream
