The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Police operation underway at Aberglasslyn, man missing

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:23am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melville Ford Bridge. Picture by Marina Neil.

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate reports a man has entered a waterway near Aberglasslyn on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.