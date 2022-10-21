Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate reports a man has entered a waterway near Aberglasslyn on Friday morning.
Emergency services were contacted shortly before 9am on Friday, October 21 after reports a man was seen approaching the riverbank of the Hunter River at the Melville Ford Bridge and entered the water, but had not been seen since.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District - with assistance from PolAir, NSW SES volunteers, and the NSW Rural Fire Service helicopter - commenced an extensive search of the area to locate the man.
No personal belongings have been located nearby, and no missing persons have been reported in the area.
Police are appealing for public assistance to identify and locate the man.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, with a red beard, wearing jeans, a black leather jacket, and joggers.
Anyone who may be able to assist is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
