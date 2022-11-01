A young entrepreneur, Daniel Hooper has many tricks up his sleeves, and he doesn't let his young age or the fact he has autism stop him chasing his dreams.
From a young age, Daniel, 16, has had a love and interest for yoyos and has a collection of approximately 300 at his Thornton home.
Daniel's dad Jason Hooper said, he hadn't talked verbally until he picked the yoyo up.
"Ever since he started playing with the yoyo, it got him out of his shell, he started making eye contact and he hasn't looked back," he said.
In 2020, Daniel started an online business called The Autistic Yoyo Man Toy Shop where he sells a range of yoyos including YoYo Factory's Wedge and the Duncan Barracuda.
"I sell yoyos to people in New South Wales, Maitland and all over Australia," Daniel said.
Daniel said he named himself The Autistic Yoyo Man to spread awareness to the community about autism.
"I'm trying whole heartedly to raise awareness and support," he said.
The business started out slow, but Mr Hooper said once it took off Daniel was selling about four to five yoyos per week.
"Around Christmas, he does about 15 to 20 a week," Mr Hooper said.
Not only does Daniel sell yoyos but he's quite the yoyo master and said he has way to many favourite yoyo tricks.
"Some of my favourite tricks are walk the baby and the Eiffel tower," he said.
On Tuesday, October 25, Daniel was invited to meet two-time yoyo world champion Gentry Stein who was visiting Newcastle from the US to release his very own yoyo at Australian Woolworth's.
Daniel and Mr Stein spent the afternoon yoyoing and Daniel said Mr Stein taught him one of the latest yoyo trends, the DNA.
Mr Hooper said he almost fell over when he heard Mr Stein wanted to spend the day with Daniel.
"Gentry is just like Daniel. He loves his yoyos and he is very genuine," he said.
Someday in the future Daniel would like to expand his online shop and open a retail shop in the Hunter.
"I'm also looking forward to having my own retail shop in Thornton, Maitland, and Newcastle," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
