The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Frocks, fascinators and a flutter - how we celebrated the Melbourne Cup

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:34am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland punters donned their finery and placed their bets on Tuesday to celebrate the race that stops a nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.