Maitland Mustangs announce new women's coach and captain

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 12 2022 - 11:38am, first published 10:35am
Rachel Williams will captain the Maitland Mustangs NBL 1 East Women's team in 2023.

The Maitland Mustangs have announced a new coach Mark Wawszkowicz and captain Rachel Williams for the NBL1 East Women's competition in 2023.

