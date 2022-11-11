Anne Robinson is a wearer of many hats.
She is a talented musician and dedicated committee member at the Maitland Repertory Theatre, and now she's showcasing her skill as a director.
Mrs Robinson is the director of the theatre's final show of 2022, On Golden Pond.
She said she is really enjoying stepping into the director role.
"it's a really good cast and they are a lot of fun to work with," she said.
Mrs Robinson first joined the theatre in 1998 as a prompt, helping actors to remember their lines.
Since then, she has become more and more involved and is now senior vice president, costume coordinator, is on the casting committee and publicity team.
Her favourite roles are the creative ones; photography, graphics, costumes and set design.
Mrs Robinson's husband Ian is also involved in the theatre, and the couple are both life-long Maitland locals.
They met while working across the road from each other in central Maitland, and the rest is history.
The couple has four children; Seranne, Llewellyn, Kurt and Moss, and four grandchildren.
When she's not at the theatre, you might find Mrs Robinson at Bolwarra Uniting Church where she is a musician.
She plays the flute before services alongside an organist.
It's an instrument she originally took up when her daughter started learning it in primary school, and it stuck.
Mrs Robinson also plays the ukulele and teaches a class through University of the Third Age.
For those looking to get involved with the community in Maitland, Mrs Robinson has just the activity in mind.
"Join the theatre, especially since we always need volunteers and there's always people that have skills we can use," she said.
"Even building the set, skills with a screwdriver and drill, that sort of thing." On Golden Pond is on at Maitland Repertory Theatre from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, December 11. Get tickets on www.eventbrite.com.au/e/on-golden-pond-tickets-424938611827.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
