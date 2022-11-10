The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Good News

John and Daphne Partridge celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daphne and John Partridge are still dancing after 80 years together. Picture by Simone De Peak.

For John and Daphne Partridge, who first met at a dance in the 1940s, marriage has been pure bliss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.