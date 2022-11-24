The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Luxury vehicle thefts, pursuits and break-ins across the Hunter - teens charged

Updated November 25 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police charge teenagers following Hunter break-ins, pursuits and luxury vehicle thefts

Thirteen teens have been charged following a three-day operation by officers investigating the theft of luxury vehicles and police pursuits in the state's Northern Region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.