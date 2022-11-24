Police charge teenagers following Hunter break-ins, pursuits and luxury vehicle thefts

Thirteen teens have been charged following a three-day operation by officers investigating the theft of luxury vehicles and police pursuits in the state's Northern Region.
Strike Force Baste is a joint operation by officers from Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter, Hunter Valley, and Newcastle City police districts that was established following a number of homes were broken into and luxury vehicles stolen.
The cars were often allegedly then used in additional property offences and police pursuits.
Police will allege social media platforms were used by the youths to coordinate their actions, locate the vehicles, and live-stream the pursuits.
Following investigations, a three-day operation was held from Monday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 23 across four police districts in the Northern Region.
Thirteen youths were arrested during the operation and were taken to Belmont, Waratah and Cessnock police stations.
They were charged with a total of 37 offences; including:
The teens were all bail refused and appeared before a children's court yesterday (Thursday, November 24).
Anyone with information which may assist Strike Force Baste investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
