Movember is an important cause to the team at Maitland Battery World who decided to get creative to raise funds for the national fundraiser.
During the month of November, Maitland Battery World franchise partner Katie Hallinan rallied the troops to support Movember and raised a total of $1200.
Two Maitland Battery World staff members Dorrien Tuckett and Brody Dunn also got involved and for the month of November decided to grow a moustache.
"They saw the importance of it and they were happy to get behind it," Ms Hallinan said.
In honour of Movember, the store raffled off a jump starter and air inflator pack worth $400 and set up a 'mo shop' in store that had small and large fake moustaches for sale.
Ms Hallinan said in total the store raised about $600 as a result of donations from the public.
Herself and sister Belinda Presland who is also a franchise partner at Maitland Battery World decided to double whatever was raised.
"In total, we donated $1200 to the Movember fundraiser," Ms Hallinan said.
On a national scale, Battery World has always been affiliated with Movember and Ms Hallinan said it's up to each store whether they want to be involved or not.
"We're definitely going to continue doing it and keep connecting with a good charity," she said.
Ms Hallinan added, on a Maitland scale, I love that we can advocate for it and put our brand next to the Movember sign and say we support this.
With a large part of Battery World's clientele being male, Ms Hallinan said she believes there is still a stigma around men reaching out for support.
"We need to show our local community that we're not just standing by and selling products, we want to keep the conversation about mental health open," she said.
Ms Hallinan herself is no stranger to mental health and said in 2009 she found herself in a dark place.
"I knew that I had to get out but I was too proud to get out and it wasn't until one of my friends had to literally yank me out to go and see a Doctor," she said.
With plans to do a bigger and better fundraiser for Movember next year, Ms Hallinan said a sausage sizzle might be on the cards.
"We might be able to really set our limits high and try to raise $5000," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
