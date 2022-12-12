The Maitland Mercury
Waterford Christmas carols raise $2000 for Thornton Rural Fire Service

Updated December 13 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 10:17am
Thousands of Waterford estate, Chisholm residents gathered together on Saturday for their annual Christmas carols, and they raised $2000 for Thornton Rural Fire Service in the process.

