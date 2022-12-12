Thousands of Waterford estate, Chisholm residents gathered together on Saturday for their annual Christmas carols, and they raised $2000 for Thornton Rural Fire Service in the process.
The event, held at Waterford by AVID Property Group featured a live band alongside carols performed by the St Aloysius Primary School choir, and performances by dancers from Starz on Stage dance school
AVID Property Group NSW project director Nathan Huon said the annual event is very important to residents and always draws big crowds with word spreading through the community quickly.
"Every year the event gets bigger and better, we are proud to provide opportunities for the community to come together and make new connections," he said.
"Entry to the event was a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to the Thornton Rural Fire Service. We are pleased to share we raised just over $2000 for this worthy cause.
"It's always wonderful seeing how much this event means to people, word gets out fast and we see residents' family and friends coming from surrounding areas to celebrate the end of the year."
Attendees enjoyed a free sausage sizzle, ice cream and other sweet treats, jumping castles, face painting, a photobooth, DJ, circus entertainment, a bubble station and photos with Christmas characters.
The youngest guests also got to say hello to the Thornton fire department's firefighters and were thrilled by a special visit from Santa and his elves.
