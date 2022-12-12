Maitland Repertory Theatre celebrates its 75th birthday in 2022, and to mark the occasion the committee is throwing a party.
Back in 1947 at the Grand Central Hotel, a small group of people with a shared interest in acting came together - and Maitland Repertory Society was born.
Every year since, plays have been put on to adoring crowds and all profits have been put back into the theatre.
Maitland Repertory Theatre secretary Ian Robinson said 75 years is a wonderful age for anyone, and the committee is pleased to have reached the milestone.
"Tons of Money was the first play produced by the society shortly after it was formed, and it was staged at the Maitland Town Hall," he said.
"In 1950 the Methodist Hall (now Maitland Uniting Church Hall) was used for performances, while meetings and rehearsals were held in a variety of venues, including the loft of a large hay shed."
In 1963, the Congregational Church came up for sale and the society borrowed money to purchase it (which was fully repaid after a few years).
The church was converted into a theatre in 1964 and used for rehearsals until its first play Doctor in the House, which was staged in 1965.
"The theatre is now over 160 years old," Mr Robinson said.
"In 2011 the society decided to change its name to Maitland Repertory Theatre Inc and the building, then known as the playhouse, became the theatre.
"Over 400 plays have been produced and thousands of actors have played at the theatre."
Mr Robinson said actors are always needed and auditions are held regularly, but there are many areas were people not interested in being on stage can help out.
From casting, set construction, backstage work and publicity, to wardrobe, make-up, communication, ushering and management, there's lots of areas to put different talents to work.
All past and current members are invited to join the theatre's 75th anniversary celebration and Christmas party at the theatre on Saturday, December 17 from 6pm.
Tickets are $20 (adult) and $10 (juniors), book a ticket or find out more at mrt_75th_party.eventbrite.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
