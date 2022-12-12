The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Repertory Theatre marks 75 years of performances and fun

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 13 2022 - 8:00am
Senior vice president Anne Robinson, Danny Shaunessy and Campbell Knox outside Maitland Repertory Theatre. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Maitland Repertory Theatre celebrates its 75th birthday in 2022, and to mark the occasion the committee is throwing a party.

