Maitland City Council has adopted a new policy, focusing on using local, green and socially responsible suppliers.
At the final Council meeting for the year, Maitland councillors unanimously voiced their support for a new corporate procurement policy which places a greater emphasis on businesses supplying goods and services that operate in the Maitland LGA.
In response to a motion put forward earlier this term by Cr Stephanie Fisher, Maitland City Council group manager Strategy Performance and Business Systems Leah Flint said staff had reviewed and presented an "improved policy that allows us to frame all procurement decisions through more a contemporary lens".
"In addition to preferencing local suppliers where appropriate, this new policy also formalises other factors such as a vendor's track record with environmental sustainability practices, circular economy principles and social inclusion," Ms Flint said.
In the 2021/22 financial year, council awarded more than $21 million in contracts, processed more than 22,700 invoices and paid $123 million via EFT.
"This spend and these contracts all lead to flow on economic benefits," Ms Flint said.
"Council is a significant employer and purchaser in the region, and as a direct result of this updated policy, there's now greater potential for council funds to flow back into the Maitland economy."
The new policy also incorporates consideration for a vendor's sustainability impacts, such as minimising waste, maximising recycling practices, the use of sustainable products and the elimination of resource inefficiencies.
"Council's policies need to keep pace with what our community expects of contemporary companies and employers," Ms Flint said.
"We're committed to generating positive social, environmental and economic outcomes through our procurement practices, and this new policy allows for that more than ever before."
A copy of the new Procurement Policy 2022 can be found at www.maitland.nsw.gov.au.
