A kangaroo caused a scene near the old Maitland Hospital this morning, resulting in heavy traffic and a partial lane closure.
At about 8am (Thursday, December 15) a vehicle and kangaroo collided as the vehicle travelled east-bound on the New England Highway just before the roundabout near the old hospital.
An eyewitness at the scene said it was a pretty bad accident.
"I was at the Family Hotel heading west to the roundabout near the old hospital and a roo jumped through the traffic, towards the old hospital grounds," they said.
In other news:
"I got through the roundabout and then came to a standstill in traffic.
"Two women were standing on the median strip and appeared very shaken. Traffic was shocking and one lane partially closed."
Maitland police said the collision occurred when a kangaroo jumped on the bonnet of a vehicle, smashing the windscreen.
There were no serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash, and the driver was able to move their car away.
The kangaroo sadly died.
Officer in Charge at Maitland Police Station Chief Inspector Dan Skelly said police are seeing more wildlife on the roads lately, and it's important to drive to the conditions.
"There have been a lot of roo sightings and collisions of late," he said.
"Roos are very hard to avoid, they don't necessarily jump in front of you, they jump to the side as well.
"Especially this time of year, take it easy on the road and drive to conditions, be on the look out for wildlife especially at night time or dusk, and early morning because we have seen an increase of wildlife coming closer to the CBD."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.