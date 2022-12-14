The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Kangaroo and vehicle collide on New England Highway near old Maitland Hospital

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:56am, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

A kangaroo caused a scene near the old Maitland Hospital this morning, resulting in heavy traffic and a partial lane closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.