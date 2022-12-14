The Maitland Mercury
Council issues blue-green algae warning

Updated December 14 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 4:02pm
Sampling undertaken this month by Maitland City Council indicates that blue-green algae levels have increased at Telarah Lagoon and Walka Water Works to high alert level, with Rathluba Lagoon in East Maitland now at medium alert.

