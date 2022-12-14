Sampling undertaken this month by Maitland City Council indicates that blue-green algae levels have increased at Telarah Lagoon and Walka Water Works to high alert level, with Rathluba Lagoon in East Maitland now at medium alert.
Blue-green algae are microscopic cells that grow naturally in Australian fresh and saline waters, with concentrated blooms occurring when conditions allow.
Blooms appear as a thick paint-like accumulation on the water's surface or as small green floating dots, normally green or blue-green, and have a distinctive earthy smell.
Maitland City Council's Acting Manager Environment and Sustainability Michelle Lindsay said Blue Green Algae can be a risk in any waterbody. The potential exists for algal blooms to appear in a very short time period and caution must be taken using and entering waterbodies.
"Once an algal bloom has developed, there isn't a great deal authorities can do to reverse the situation.
"Council will continue to monitor the lagoons at Walka Water Works, Telarah and Rathluba for blue-green algae growth during the summer period," Ms Lindsay said.
Blue-green algae can be a serious human health and environmental problem, with the potential for algae toxins to cause serious skin irritation and stomach upset.
Domestic pets and livestock can also be impacted if they come into contact with water affected by an algal bloom. The toxins in Blue-green algae cannot be removed through boiling the water.
If people believe they or their animals have been affected by blue-green algae they should seek medical attention.
To help reduce the likelihood of a bloom occurring in Maitland's water bodies the community is encouraged to reduce the amount of nutrients going into local waterways by washing vehicles on the grass, removing leaves and grass clippings from gutters and by applying fertilisers as per packaging instructions.
Alert levels in the Maitland area are available on Council's website at www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/alerts and further information on algal blooms including a Department of Primary Industries factsheet is available at www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/my-neighbourhood/environmental-health/blue-green-algae
