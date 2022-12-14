The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Christian School apologises for not inviting Ollie Baldwin to Year six graduation

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:07am
Arise Christian College graduate Ollie Baldwin with his parents Amy Goel and Matt Baldwin. Picture by Simone De Peak

Maitland Christian School has apologised for not inviting a student with autism to its year six graduation ceremony.

